Shunfeng International is already overdue on debts of $381 million and a deadline for investors holding GCL-Poly senior notes worth $500 million to agree to postpone payment is due to expire today as the company prepares to vote on a $309 million, 430 MW solar project sell-off.Chinese solar project developer Shunfeng International has announced a delay in the release of details of its proposed sell-off of its LED making business Lattice Power as it races to settle overdue debts of around US$381 million. That development, on Friday, was followed a little later by the rival solar project business ...

