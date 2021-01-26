With effect from January 27, 2021, the subscription rights in Modern Times Group MTG AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including February 8, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: MTG TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015503594 Order book ID: 215401 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 27, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Modern Times Group MTG AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including February 19, 2021. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: MTG BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015503602 Order book ID: 215402 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB