Aqua Lung, the celebrated pioneer, designer, manufacturer and distributor of dive and watersports equipment for 75 years, today announced world-renowned wildlife photographer and conservationist Paul Nicklen is joining the brand as a global ocean ambassador. As part of the partnership, Nicklen will exclusively use Aqua Lung, Apeks, and O.ME.R. products during all dive expeditions.

Aqua Lung global ocean ambassador and SeaLegacy co-founder, Paul Nicklen with co-founder and President of SeaLegacy, Cristina Mittermeier. Photo credit: Joe Leahy

Nicklen, best-known for his incomparable underwater photography and ocean conservation efforts, will utilize the full range of industry-leading Aqua Lung, Apeks and O.ME.R. products from wetsuits, masks and fins to technical gear and regulators. Helping to grow the brand globally, Nicklen joins an elite roster of ambassadors at Aqua Lung including, Philippe Cousteau Jr., Ashlan Gorse Cousteau, and Greg Lecoeur.

"From day one, the Aqua Lung family has been kind and unwavering in their support of our mission to build community and restore the health and abundance of our oceans," said Nicklen. "Personally, I love the simplicity and quality of the Aqua Lung products and I'm grateful the entire SeaLegacy team gets to use them. Most importantly, the products are reliable and give me the ability to focus on filming and being a photographer and conservationist."

Paul Nicklen is a Canadian photographer and marine biologist specializing in the polar regions and their wildlife. Nicklen has completed more than 20 assignments for National Geographic and in 2014, co-founded SeaLegacy, a non-profit organization that propelled ocean conservation onto the world stage through the power of visual storytelling, impact campaigns and the funding of sustainability projects. In 2019, Nicklen was inducted into the International Photography Hall of and in that same year, was appointed to the Order of Canada.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul Nicklen to the Aqua Lung family," said Laurent Boury, Senior Vice President of Brands for the Aqua Lung Group. "Paul is an incredibly talented photographer and an important voice in ocean conservation, and we are honored that he chooses to use Aqua Lung, Apeks, and O.ME.R. products to further his work."

Nicklen and the crew from SeaLegacy are slated to spend the next six months in the Bahamas, focusing on the development of an immersive content series to inspire and galvanize a global audience, shedding light on critical threats, tipping points, and scalable solutions unique to the region. Against the backdrop of Hurricane Dorian's still ongoing recovery efforts and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Nicklen and his team are documenting one of the most complex, yet promising, conservation stories as it unfolds. Using SeaLegacy's storytelling expertise and Only One's data-driven content delivery formula, this expedition will build a robust library of assets and supporting content that can be organized into actionable narratives and educational curriculum.

To learn more or to see Nicklen's work, go to paulnicklen.com or follow him on Instagram.

