CybelAngel becomes the most comprehensive Digital Risk Protection Platform for revealing true digital footprints, data leak detection, preventing account takeovers, brand protection and anti-fraud

CybelAngel, a global leader in digital risk protection, today announces the addition of Asset Discovery and Monitoring capabilities to the company's unmatched AI-powered, Digital Risk Protection Platform. CybelAngel's platform and analyst team can now conclusively discover previously hidden, rogue or obscure devices and services existing outside of the security team's awareness and control. These shadow assets include file servers, cloud databases, connected industrial systems and IoT devices from consumer gear to medical equipment. CybelAngel visualizes and prioritizes risks from these previously unmanaged systems right from its platform's SaaS interface, on-demand with zero new hardware or staffing required giving customers an ever more actionable view of risks to business, brands and compliance postures.

"Every organization believes they know their true digital footprint, but in reality rogue devices, partners' infrastructures, connected facilities and more hardware-as-a-service IoT devices push businesses' sensitive data far beyond their reach," said CybelAngel CEO Erwan Keraudy. "CybelAngel's Digital Risk Protection Platform already leads in data breach prevention, preventing account takeovers, protecting brands and finding data leaks. Today's announcement expands our portfolio and enables us to verifiably show customers their true online presence, saving precious time and money in otherwise manual analysis and costly incident response."

Available immediately, CybelAngel Asset Discovery and Monitoring is a shadow IT discovery solution coupled with port and vulnerability scanners. It operates with zero false-positives, returning results only verified to uncover previously unknown accounts and devices threatening to compromise volatile data and credentials. The service covers the widest set of misconfigured, unauthorized, decommissioned or otherwise hidden assets multiplying unmanaged risk, including:

File Servers: IPv4+ connected storage, NAS drives, FTP servers and RSync backups

IPv4+ connected storage, NAS drives, FTP servers and RSync backups Databases: Popular cloud formats like ElasticSearch, Cassandra, Redis, CouchDB, RethinkDB,

Popular cloud formats like ElasticSearch, Cassandra, Redis, CouchDB, RethinkDB, Industrial Systems: Modernized telemetry systems, hardware machines and HVAC systems

Modernized telemetry systems, hardware machines and HVAC systems DevOps Tools: Infrastructure control servers, container management software

Infrastructure control servers, container management software Remote Desktop Services: Apps and protocols supporting wider remote workforces, including RDP, vnc, TeamViewer

Apps and protocols supporting wider remote workforces, including RDP, vnc, TeamViewer IoT: Commingled corporate and personal devices on ad-hoc networks, medical equipment, video conferencing systems, cameras and other IoT-enabled devices

"You cannot patch or police what you cannot see, and the proliferation of vulnerabilities affecting hidden and non-traditional connected devices, coupled with their typically sensitive contents, makes shadow IT an even bigger problem than executives realize," explained Todd Carroll, CISO at CybelAngel. "Beyond their contents being a data breach time-bomb, hidden systems outside the perimeter are top infiltration routes for ransomware and other malicious attacks. CybelAngel's Asset Discovery and Monitoring capability delivers much more than risk management we are helping security teams and senior leaders frame more strategic decisions about partner relationships, risk tolerance and minimizing danger in technology shifts."

About CybelAngel

CybelAngel is the world-leading digital risk protection platform that detects and resolves external threats before these wreak havoc. Because more data is being shared, processed or stored outside the firewall on cloud services, open databases and connected devices, the digital risk to enterprises has never been greater. Organizations worldwide rely on CybelAngel to discover, monitor and resolve external threats across all layers of the Internet, keeping their critical assets, brand and reputation secure. To learn more, visit CybelAngel.com.

