Urban Juve is a plant-based skincare line based on Ayurveda and holistic healing principles. Urban Juve has a complete line of face serum, face moisturizers, face mists, body oils, and a lip balm that are crafted with plant-based ingredients.

Pure Product Brokers Founder and President, Maureen Malloy, is trained as a Registered Nurse in the state of California and has 25 years of experience in the Beauty and Wellness industry growing multiple brands into retail successes at a national level. "I always look at a brand in terms of balance of innovation and familiarity, whether it's in formulation, packaging or marketing style," says Ms. Malloy. "Urban Juve is right on time with this super-intelligent skincare system. No one has done Ayurvedic formulation to this level of quality before."

Pure Product Brokers represent a wide range of carefully chosen brand partners in the natural skincare space and has successfully launched brands at a national level with such retailers as Sephora and Nordstrom.

"In addition to sharing our company values, Maureen and her team have a proven track record of success and are well-respected for their work in the beauty industry," says Amber Allen, Director of Sales for Better Plant. "I look forward to uniting our efforts to bring Urban Juve to new markets and diversifying our distribution channels to reach more customers."

As sales representatives, Pure Product Brokers will solicit orders for Urban Juve products in the US, Australia, Japan, and any additional regions mutually agreed to by both parties. Under the agreement Pure Products will engage in the sales and promotion of products to develop initiate and increase volume of business for Urban Juve, provide continual education to regional and headquarter buyers and retail sales teams, coordinate launch and seasonal education events and educational support for retail sales teams, and consult Urban Juve on best practices required to create a successful product launch within the targeted channels of business and within specific key account formats.

About Better Plant Sciences Inc.

Better Plant offers plant-based products for optimum health and wellness. It is a vertically integrated company with a team whose complementary experience enables acquisition, development, manufacturing, and direct-to-consumer distribution of its products. Its all-natural products vary in use from pain treatment to disease prevention to skin care, all without chemicals or harmful ingredients. It has an extensive catalogue of over 400 proprietary product formulas. Better Plant currently has over 70 plant-based products for sale through eCommerce and/or in retail stores under the brands Jusu, Urban Juve, and Wright & Well. Better Plant also owns approximately 29% of NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

For more information on Better Plant, visit betterplantsciences.com or follow @betterplantsciences on Instagram. Buy Urban Juve products at urbanjuve.com or follow @urbanjuve on Instagram.

