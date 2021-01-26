TransWorld Holdings, Inc.: Charge Enterprises Signs Exclusive North American Partnership with Poitras Industries to Ramp up Charging & Docking Station Production

Ensures demand fulfillment for Charge's exclusive charging and docking stations

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / TransWorld Holdings Inc (OTC PINK:TRWO), to be renamed Charge Enterprises, Inc., today announces it has signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Quebec-based Poitras Industries to produce and manufacture its micro-mobility charging and docking stations to meet increased demand in cities across the world.

Andrew Fox, TransWorld's CEO and President, commented, "We could not be more excited to partner with Poitras Industries as our exclusive production partner in North America. Poitras industries is the leader in urban transit furniture and the company has been operating since the 1930s. With demand increasing as people seek alternatives to enclosed public transport during COVID-19, we can now ramp up our production and rollout of charging stations and docks to meet demand for micro-mobility options. A key factor in our choosing Poitras Industries is its commitment to use recycled materials, such as aluminum and LED lighting, in its creations and retrofits, ensuring that we are meeting our sustainability goals, protecting the environment and reducing energy consumption."

Charge conducted a competitive process in its partner selection. The Poitras Industries' team's ambition, capabilities and talent as leading experts in the space fit Charge's requirements exactly. Production is now planned to scale up to ensure that urban customers, including private landlords and operators, will be fulfilled.

Guillaume W Chabot, Poitras Industries CEO, commented, "We are delighted that Charge Infrastructure has chosen Poitras Industries as its exclusive manufacturing supplier. Our teams' commitment to urban development positions us to support the continued success of Charge Infrastructure. We are ready to execute our mission to provide resources, skills, know-how, expertise and creativity to satisfy Charge's Infrastructure's customers' high expectations. Our flexible approach to manufacturing is designed to scale up to meet demand. We are the undisputed leader in the area of street furniture, drawing on our skill, professionalism, and unparalleled quality for both our standard and custom-made products, keeping us at the forefront of manufacturing."

About TransWorld Holdings Inc.

Transworld (to be renamed Charge Enterprises, Inc.) is a global business with capabilities and talent focused on connectivity in communications, last mile delivery and micro-mobility infrastructure. The company is about connecting people, business and goods and services, and its mission is to drive growth and returns, building value for all stakeholders through each of its three core services: telephony communication, last mile delivery, and infrastructure for micro-mobility. The Communication Division is being designed to become a significant UCaaS and CPaaS company with a comprehensive stack of offerings; the infrastructure division is capturing explosive growth in last mile micro-mobility by offering patented, unique and problem-solving infrastructure solutions to metropolises throughout the world; and the Transport Division lends the stability of additional cash flow from the ever-growing instant delivery economy. Learn more about us at https://www.charge.enterprises/.

About Poitras Industries Inc.

Poitras Industries Inc. was founded in 1930 by M. Paul-Émile Poitras.

In the 1990s, with the development of their urban furniture products, the company expanded its reach into markets outside of Quebec, including Canada and the United States.

In 2015, Guillaume W Chabot, Patrice Demers and Marc Fugère acquired the business. Since then, the company has grown over 30% per year.

The quality and durability of their products, mixed with outstanding customer services and a dedicated team (designers, engineers and project managers) drove Poitras Industries into being the leader in urban transit furniture.

