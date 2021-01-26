Quebec Precious Metals Corporation: Quebec Precious Metals Appoints Richard Nieminen as Senior Exploration Manager

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is pleased to inform that Richard Nieminen has been appointed as senior exploration manager. Richard replaces Tony Brisson who has recently accepted the position of President and CEO of SOQUEM. He will be planning, coordinating and controlling all exploration activities of the Company in close collaboration with the technical team of the Company.

Mr. Nieminen has worked in mineral exploration and at mining operations in Quebec, elsewhere in Canada and internationally. He was part of teams that have received the prize of Prospector of the Year Award by the Association de l'exploration minière du Québec (AEMQ) for the discoveries of West Ansil (2005) and Bracemac-McLeod (2007). Until recently, M. Nieminen was the Exploration Manager for Radisson Mining Ressources. He is a professional geologist and a member of the Ordre des géologues du Québec. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Geology (B.Sc., Earth Sciences) from the Université du Québec, Montréal.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Nieminen in our team. With 30 years of experience in exploration on a wide variety of projects including gold projects, he will strengthen our expertise to advance the Sakami project and other gold projects in the James Bay region. We also want to recognize the very significant contribution that Tony Brisson has made as senior exploration manager for QPM. Tony participated in the discovery process of the La Pointe Extension at Sakami and Lloyd at Elmer East."

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore the project to advance it to the mineral resource estimate stage.

