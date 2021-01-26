Thirteen vendors Alcumus, Benchmark Digital, Cority, EcoOnline, Enablon, Intelex, IsoMetrix, ProcessMAP, Quentic, SAI Global, Sphera, UL, and VelocityEHS lead the market for environment, health and safety (EHS) software reflecting the highly competitive market environment. Using its proprietary Green Quadrant methodology, independent research firm Verdantix assessed the capabilities of 22 EHS software providers on their ability to meet customer demands to manage risks and improve business performance across EHS impact areas.

"Our analysis finds that the EHS software market has undergone significant transformation due to acquisition-led growth with more than 40 transactions taking place in the last two years." stated Yaowen Ma, Principal Analyst. "As a result, EHS software buyers face a significantly altered and expansive landscape of options from vendors with a larger geographic footprint and stronger product offerings."

The Verdantix report, "Green Quadrant: EHS Software 2021", provides prospective buyers of EHS software with detailed analysis to speed up vendor selection decisions. Key findings:

Among vendors featured in the Leaders Quadrant, six vendors-Benchmark Digital, Cority, Enablon, Intelex, Sphera, VelocityEHS-offered the most robust all-round EHS software platform capabilities.

Strong dedication to customer success will distinguish EHS vendors with resilient growth. Customers look to vendors to remain focused on dedicating sufficient resources to customer satisfaction, providing a regionally relevant support network, and ensuring strong industry-specific compliance and integrated risk foundations.

Growing EHS collaboration with operations is driving diverse customer visions and innovations such as automated data collection, real-time visibility for risk prevention, and engaging frontline workers with connected wearables.

Leading vendors are demonstrating various competitive advantages within specific modular categories, such as SAI Global for contractor safety management, VelocityEHS for ergonomics management, HSI for EHS training management, and Enablon and Sphera for sustainability management.

"EHS software applications offer capabilities in areas such as occupational health and wellbeing management and greenhouse gas emissions inventory management." continued Yaowen Ma. "Operational executives responsible for facility, product, or brand risks should look to leading EHS software vendors as not only an incident management system of record, but also an integrated risk management platform for minimizing business interruptions and EHS controversies."

