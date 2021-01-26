Global SMT Equipment Market to Expand as New Consumer Electronics Emerge across the Industry - TMR

- Development of fresh lines for manufacturing of electronic devices and technologies has unravelled fresh opportunities for market growth and expansion across the SMT equipment market

-The growing demand for consumer electronics across several key sectors has also aided market expansion; There is little contention about the need for SMT equipment in the telecommunication industry

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand within the global SMT equipment market is slated to rise alongside advancements in manufacturing and engineering technologies. The use of surface mount technology (SMT) is an inherent part of large manufacturing units who are focused on agile production. The growing inclination of the industrial sector towards lean operations and management has brought SMT equipment under the spotlight of attention. Over the course of the next decade, the use of pick-and-place equipment is slated to increase by leaps and bounds. There is little contention about the importance of component placement systems across leading industries. The evident relevance of these systems for the industrial sector shall give an impetus to the growth of the global SMT equipment market.

It is expected that the global SMT equipment market would reach a value of 9.8 Bn by the end of 2030. The CAGR of the global SMT equipment market is tabulated at 4.5% for the period between 2020 and 2030, and this is a strong cue for gauging the growth dynamic of the market. The growth of the global SMT equipment market is a direct function of advancements in screen printing equipment, cleaning equipment, and soldering technologies. The total worth of the global SMT equipment market is projected to increase as the electronics industry undergoes rapid developments.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=81050

Key Findings of Market Report

Advancements in Robotic Technologies

The growing inclination of the masses towards robotic technologies has resulted in the discovery of new exploration ideas. The use of automation and robotic technologies across the industrial sector has boded well for the growth of the global SMT equipment market. Therefore, the global SMT equipment market is slated to attract attention from leading entities and stakeholders. The use of surface mounted equipment is a key consideration for units operating in the domain of electronic manufacturing. The use of circuit boards and capacitors is a resilient dynamic of the industrial manufacturing sector, creating new inlets for growth and advancement.

Use of Printed Circuit Boards

Printed circuit boards are relevant devices used for manufacturing high-end electronic devices. Besides, SMT devices are mounted over these boards with the help of robotic technologies. This is an important consideration from the perspective of growth and development within the global market. Over the course of the next decade, the use of integrated circuits, capacitors, and PCBs is projected to increase by leaps and bounds in the times to follow. There is unprecedented demand for new-age electronic devices that can help in heeding to the needs of the masses. This factor is also redefining the sales graph of the global SMT equipment market.

Request the Covid-19 Impact Analysis at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=81050

Global SMT Equipment Market: Key Drivers

The use of electronic systems in the defense sector has aided the growth of the global SMT equipment market.

Use of high-end transistors and diodes for the purpose of cleaning and printing has also generated fresh opportunities for market expansion.

Over the course of the next decade, the revenues index of the global SMT equipment market shall improve as the demand for consumer electronics increases.

The telecommunications industry has also become a sound consumer of SMT equipment in recent times.

The defense industry is a haven of opportunities for the electronics industry, mainly because of the need for heavy-duty defense equipment across the globe.

The presence of sound domains for automotive, energy, power system, and medical production has also given a thrust to market growth.

Analyze Global SMT Equipment Market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

Global SMT Equipment Market: Competitors

ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co.KG

Mycronic AB

Viscom AG

Fuji Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Explore 149 pages of superlative research, current market scenario, and extensive geographical projections. Gain insights into the SMT Equipment Market (Equipment Type: Inspection Equipment, Placement Equipment, Soldering Equipment, Screen Printing Equipment, Cleaning Equipment, and Others; Component: Passive Surface-mount Devices, Transistor & Diodes, and Integrated Circuits; and Application: Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Medical, Industrial, and Energy & Power Systems) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smt-equipment-market.html

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Electronics & Semiconductors Industry:

Subsea Cables Equipment Market - Advent of 5G network and growing demand for faster connectivity are expected to have a strong impact on the growth of the global subsea cable equipment market in the forthcoming decade.

Small-caliber Ammunition Market - The incidence of issues around the world related to terrorism, wars, and armed conflict have created a continuing demand for ammunition, globally. This has resulted in the recent global trend of increasing Defense budgets by countries around the world.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals. Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/smt-equipment-market.htm

Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg