DGAP-News: Armacell
/ Key word(s): Agreement/Sustainability
Press release
Armacell and smartMELAMINE sign cooperation agreement
Luxembourg, Kocevje, 26 January 2021 - Armacell, a global leader in flexible foam for the equipment insulation market and a leading provider of engineered foams, and smartMELAMINE, a joint venture of the German TITK Group and the Slovenian listed company Melamine dd, announced today their cooperation agreement.
As part of this agreement, Armacell will specify and commercialize smartMELAMINE's non-wovens made from melamine resins. This high-performance material meets various required emission levels, is flame- and UV-resistant and does not burn, melt or shrink, making it an excellent thermal and acoustic insulator for the transportation industry.
Bart Janssen, Armacell's Vice President of Engineered Foams, commented: "We are delighted to expand our best-in-class product range of acoustic and thermal insulating solutions for high-temperature applications. For customers who require a combination of excellent acoustic and thermal insulation , melamine non-wovens are the solution of choice."
Damjan Murn, Managing Director of smartMELAMINE, added: "Through this partnership we benefit from Armacell's expertise and global sales network, thus marking an important step for the expansion of our company."
This agreement will initially run for a 2-year term with multiple extension possibilities. The parties have agreed to remain silent on the commercial terms of the deal.
-ends-
About Armacell
For more information, please visit: www.armacell.com
About smartMELAMINE
For more information, please visit: www.smartmelamine.com
Contacts
Additional features:
File: Armacell and smartMELAMINE sign cooperation agreement
26.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1163371 26.01.2021