Armacell and smartMELAMINE sign cooperation agreement



26.01.2021 / 13:30

Press release

Armacell and smartMELAMINE sign cooperation agreement

Expansion of thermal and acoustic insulation solutions for transportation and industrial applications

Global commercialization of high-performance melamine based non-wovens

Long-term partnership with multiple extension possibilities

Luxembourg, Kocevje, 26 January 2021 - Armacell, a global leader in flexible foam for the equipment insulation market and a leading provider of engineered foams, and smartMELAMINE, a joint venture of the German TITK Group and the Slovenian listed company Melamine dd, announced today their cooperation agreement.

As part of this agreement, Armacell will specify and commercialize smartMELAMINE's non-wovens made from melamine resins. This high-performance material meets various required emission levels, is flame- and UV-resistant and does not burn, melt or shrink, making it an excellent thermal and acoustic insulator for the transportation industry.

Bart Janssen, Armacell's Vice President of Engineered Foams, commented: "We are delighted to expand our best-in-class product range of acoustic and thermal insulating solutions for high-temperature applications. For customers who require a combination of excellent acoustic and thermal insulation , melamine non-wovens are the solution of choice."

Damjan Murn, Managing Director of smartMELAMINE, added: "Through this partnership we benefit from Armacell's expertise and global sales network, thus marking an important step for the expansion of our company."

This agreement will initially run for a 2-year term with multiple extension possibilities. The parties have agreed to remain silent on the commercial terms of the deal.

About Armacell

As the inventors of flexible foam for equipment insulation and a leading provider of engineered foams, Armacell develops innovative and safe thermal, acoustic and mechanical solutions that create sustainable value for its customers. Armacell's products significantly contribute to global energy efficiency making a difference around the world every day. With 3,135 employees and 24 production plants in 16 countries, the company operates two main businesses, Advanced Insulation and Engineered Foams, and generated net sales of EUR 644 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 134 million in 2019. Armacell focuses on insulation materials for technical equipment , high-performance foams for high-tech and lightweight applications and next-generation airgel blanket technology.

For more information, please visit: www.armacell.com

About smartMELAMINE

The company smartMELAMINE doo specializes in the production of melt-blown non-wovens made of melamine. Non-wovens made from the raw material melamine resins, which are produced by the melt-blown process, for the first time combine the outstanding properties of the raw material with the benefits of a melt-blown. smartMELAMINE doo is a joint venture of the German TITK Group based in Rudolstadt and the listed company Melamine dd based in Kocevje (SLO).

For more information, please visit: www.smartmelamine.com

