Nasdaq Vilnius decided to immediately suspend trading in Grigeo AB shares (GRG1L, ISIN code LT0000102030) on 26 January 2021. The trading is suspended at the request of the Company due to essential information announcement. The trading will be resumed after the separate Nasdaq Vilnius decision. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.