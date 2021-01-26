NEXWAY, THE PARIS-BASED E-COMMERCE, AND PAYMENT LEADER IS EXPANDING TO NEW MARKETS AND CONSOLIDATING ITS ROBUST PLATFORM TO RESPOND TO THE CHALLENGES OF TODAY'S PAYMENTS WORLD AND TO REMAIN AS DYNAMIC AS THE CURRENT SHIFTING DIGITAL ECONOMY LANDSCAPE.

Nexway, a leading software and service company for e-commerce and payments, is very excited to launch the latest features on its personalized growth platform Nexway Monetize, moving forward in its mission to expand the online footprint and sales potential of software vendors, games publishers and service providers across 140 countries around the world.

In today's uncertain business environment, the e-commerce and payment leader is looking to leverage its best technologies to offer a seamless purchase experience, helping its clients to remain flexible in their strategic approach to e-commerce.

Nexway's teams are driving versatility, flexibility, and frictionless features to conquer new markets and expand into vertical sectors linked to customer monetization, subscriptions, and B2B sales management. Nexway also intends to continue growing thanks to its agility, expertise, and high level of the customer purchase experience.

"Customer experience is a constantly moving target, changing to meet customer needs, expectations, and evolution. Every customer has different needs and flexibility skills are crucial to adjust to situations and being able to effectively address such challenges. Being flexible with your customers is a top priority in the COVID-19 world." comments Frédéric Ribau, Chief Technical Officer and Chief Product Officer at Nexway.

To meet these expectations and context, the Company has tuned its Nexway Monetize platform with new e-commerce features and payment capabilities.

NEXWAY MONETIZE NEW FEATURES RELEASED

1/ Nexway launches multiple pre-order options available right away on the Monetize platform. This feature is mostly aimed, but not limited, at gaming publishers, allowing to convert consumers before a product/game release, to create buzz, to offer exclusivity or bonuses to its community, or simply to test its product/game. Read more.

2/ Nexway announces the evolution of its subscription capabilities and launches its subscription trial extension. This feature is intended for digital product and service providers to offer consumers a subscription with a trial period, to be renewed and extended automatically into a standard paying subscription. The trial period will be a new period integrated into the subscription model, allowing the provider to define the duration of the trial period and switch it on or off depending on his will. Read more.

3/ Nexway expands its global payment services, announcing a massive regional expansion of its payment capabilities and services.Efficiently selling in different countries requires expertise and specific capabilities. Nexway Monetize simplifies commerce with powerful payment technology andhelps its customers to process payments in local currencies with the most adapted payment methods worldwide.

- Monetize supports India and the Nordics countries with local currencies and regional preferred payment methods

- In addition to Brazil, Nexway reinforces its LATAM footprint

- A range of new currencies has been implemented on Nexway's payment platform

- Payments in installments are now available in Brazil

- Nexway enables its clients to provide local offline payment methods

Read more.

4/ To help publishers to develop their reseller network and bring differentiation to its existing reseller portal offer, Nexway has developed automatic commissions on license renewals feature for resellers. The goal of this feature is to increase the loyalty of the resellers. Read more.

"Whether B2B or B2C, today's customers have an ever-higher expectation of service. Our challenge is to optimize the experience of our customers and support them in creating a strong differentiation and competitive advantage within the digital economy. Throughout 2021, we plan to add new solutions and features to support commerce by allowing companies to expand across borders and verticals," adds Frédéric Ribau.

Product Documentation: Nexway Monetize

ABOUT NEXWAY

Nexway SASU is a leading e-commerce and payment player. Combining technology and managed services, Nexway helps online businesses scale, grow, and thrive. Nexway's expertise in subscriptions, local payments, fraud prevention, and reseller management enables customers to transform their purchasing experience and accelerate sales. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Paris-La Défense, France, Nexway has subsidiaries in the USA, Brazil, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Japan. Companies that rely on Nexway include FNAC-Darty, Amazon, Kaspersky, Adobe, Avast, TakeTwo, and hundreds more.

