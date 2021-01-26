Anzeige
26.01.2021 | 14:04
Firmenich Appoints Levenza Toh as Vice President, Perfumery, Southeast Asia, Japan & Korea

GENEVA, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Levenza Toh to the position of Vice President, Perfumery, Southeast Asia, Japan and Korea. Based out of Singapore, she will be responsible for leading the Perfumery business in the region.

Levenza Toh, Vice President, Perfumery, Southeast Asia, Japan & Korea, Firmenich.

"Levenza joins Firmenich with a strong understanding of local market dynamics, drawing from her extensive international experience and deep knowledge of the Asian market," said Felix Frowein, Senior Vice President, Global Consumer Fragrances, Firmenich. "With a strong network encompassing leading manufacturing companies in Personal and Home Care, as well as local customers, we are confident in Levenza's leadership to spearhead our business in the region."

Toh replaces Rajan Arul, who is retiring from Firmenich after 33 years with the organization. Arul first joined Firmenich Singapore in 1988 and worked in Mumbai, Geneva and London during his career. He returned to Singapore in 2012, when he was appointed Vice President for Perfumery Asia, adding the role of General Manager of Firmenich Singapore to his scope in 2015. Arul relished coming full circle to where the journey started for him and has mentored numerous talents in the Firmenich regional headquarters. He also championed the pioneering recruitment and integration of visually impaired sensory panelists at Firmenich in Singapore.

"I would like to extend my gratitude to Rajan for the exemplary leadership he has shown throughout his career, playing an instrumental role in transforming the business and grooming talents within the region over the past decade. His legacy will remain a strong inspiration for both business and colleagues as we continue to push boundaries in a world of transformation," added Frowein.

Toh joins Firmenich from Global Amines Company, a joint venture between Clariant and Wilmar, where she held the position of General Manager APAC, leading sales, marketing, business development, technical, R&D and manufacturing. Prior to that, she worked at Clariant, BASF and Royal Dutch Shell in various commercial roles. Toh holds a BA with Honors in Chemical Engineering from the National University of Singapore and a dual Executive MBA from Tsinghua SEM and INSEAD. She is Singaporean and has lived in Malaysia, Hong Kong and Germany. She speaks English and Mandarin, as well as Malay and Cantonese. Toh will report to Frowein.

About Firmenich
Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895, and has been family-owned for 125 years. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors and ingredients. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers superior innovation in formulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies including biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and taste modulation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 3.9 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2020. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426981/Firmenich_Levenza_Toh.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1357990/Firmenich_Logo.jpg

Firmenich Logo

