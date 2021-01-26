Hero Technologies Inc.: Hero Technologies to Add Corporate Development Jobs; Growing Cannabis Company Expands Acquisition Strategy

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / Hero Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:HENC), a vertically-integrated "seed-to-sale" cannabis company, today announced plans to expand its strategic workforce. The company is currently interviewing to hire up to three new corporate development managers. The company has hired 1 person, has another person under a prior contract, and may hire 1 to 2 additional persons.

Hero Technologies expects that its new hires will: identify, develop financial models for, and negotiate term sheets for merger and acquisition opportunities; conduct market research; and contribute to financial planning and forecasting, specifically in regard to potential investments and acquisitions.

The full job description for the remote position(s) can be found here.

"We are acting quickly to execute our growth strategy," said Hero Technologies' CEO Gina Serkasevich. "We are investing in key resources to expand company revenue and profits through further acquisitions. We look forward to continue reporting on our progress to our investors as we build our team."

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. is a cannabis company with a vertically-integrated business model. The company has a majority stake in BlackBox Systems and Technologies LLC, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and cultivation of large flowering plants, creating increased harvest efficiencies. The company's business plan includes cannabis genetic engineering, farmland for both medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production licenses, distribution licenses, consumer packaging and retail operations, and dispensaries that make the company a multi-state operator (MSO).

About The Chesapeake Group Inc.

Chesapeake Group is an award-winning full-service investor relations firm with an international reach that maximizes investor outreach. Headquartered in Maryland, Chesapeake Group has been assisting public companies since 1996.

