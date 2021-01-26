Odyssey Group International, Inc.: Odyssey Group International's Planned Acquisition of Concussion Drug from Prevacus, Inc. Enhances Delivery Capabilities with Nasal Therapeutic

Provides Safer and Faster Access to the Brain

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, is pleased to announce it is circulating a video to better define its drug candidate PRV-002, a therapeutic compound drug to treat concussion (mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), from Prevacus Inc.

For an overview demonstration of the nasal therapeutic delivery, please view: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaPY-WtjUCI.

The fast acting 5-minute nasal therapeutic delivery works through gene amplification and crosses into the brain to reduce inflammation, oxidative stress and swelling at the contusion site. The resulting animal data reduces headaches, improves memory, prevents balance impairment and prevents life-threatening increases in brain pressure.

Dr. Jake Vanlandingham, Prevacus Chief Executive Officer, will join Odyssey and continue to be instrumental in the development of PRV-002 focused on a treatment for concussion. Dr. Vanlandingham, stated, "Several notable professional athletes have endorsed Prevacus and its drug development effort, including Brett Favre, who has long been an investor in Prevacus and endorsed the science in hopes of bringing a therapeutic treatment for concussion to market. See the Prevacus website "news" section for other notable pro-athletes who have endorsed this effort; https://prevacus.com/news/.

Odyssey previously entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient PRV-002 to treat traumatic brain injury on January 11, 2021. The definitive agreement has been signed and the transaction is expected to close by the end of February 2021 with the transaction conditional on Prevacus shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions.

About Prevacus, Inc.

Prevacus, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing drug candidates with the potential to advance treatment in the fields of traumatic brain injury and other neurological disorders. The Company's first two development candidates (PRV-002 and PreVPro) represent breakthrough strategy for treating concussion working at the molecular level to simultaneously reduce inflammation, swelling, impaired cerebral blood flow and oxidative stress.

For more information visit: http://www.prevacus.com.

About Odyssey Group International, Inc.

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions. The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

For more information, visit: http://www.odysseygi.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including our ability to close on the agreement in a timely manner, successfully complete a Phase 1 clinical trial, the economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid changes in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and legislative, regulatory, competitive developments and general economic conditions.

