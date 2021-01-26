EV Biologics Corporation: EV Biologics Has Engaged Foley & Lardner LLP for Legal Counsel in Intellectual Property

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp, OTC: YECO today announced that it has entered into an engagement agreement with the esteemed international law firm, Foley & Lardner LLP, est. 1842. The firm is at the top of Intellectual Property Law in Biotechnology and Organics and has a specialty in stem cell and extracellular vesicle technology.

EV Biologics CEO, Daniel Mckinney said "with Foley & Lardner, we have engaged a top tier law firm specializing in biotechnology IP to facilitate the proprietary development of our exosome technology and technical innovation. As we partner with other listed companies, private research organizations and top ranked Universities in pursuing exosome biopharmaceutical development, I am very confident that our engagement with this firm will secure our collaborative development and protect the interest of our shareholders." We engaged Foley & Lardner LLP, specifically to do what they do best: to look beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing us in this rapidly changing industry. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe, and Asia, Foley & Lardner LLP, will help our Company navigate any of the priorities, objectives, and challenges we may face worldwide." Please visit their website: www.foley.com

"For over 175 years, our firm has provided each client with legal services and products that inform, protect, and prepare; with technology that empowers; and with innovative client service solutions that grow partnerships. We are humbled by the trust and confidence that EV Biologics has placed in Foley & Lardner and are grateful for the U.S. and International recognition received by the firm and our attorneys," said Foley and Lardner LLP partner, Mark Kassel.

About Exosomes

Exosomes are nano-sized vesicles that serve as mediators for cell-to-cell communication. With their unique nucleic acids, proteins, and lipids cargo compositions that reflect the characteristics of producer cells, exosomes can be utilized as cell-free therapeutics. - Cells, 2020

The intrinsic properties of exosomes in regulating complex intracellular pathways has advanced their potential utility in the therapeutic control of many diseases, including neurodegenerative conditions and cancer. Exosomes can be engineered to deliver diverse therapeutic payloads, including short interfering RNAs, antisense oligonucleotides, chemotherapeutic agents, and immune modulators, with an ability to direct their delivery to a desired target. - Science, 2020

About Foley and Lardner LLP

Foley & Lardner LLP, Ranking: Top 3 Nationally by the number of IT and IP patents filed in Biotech. Foley & Lardner LLP have also garnered 27 National Tier 1 rankings, 125 Metro Tier 1 rankings with over 240 Best Lawyers in America awards and 20 attorneys recognized as "Lawyer of the Year" in their respective areas, plus an additional 240 local, national and international awards or rankings.

About the Company

EV Biologics (formerly Yulong Eco-Materials Limited) is a Wyoming, USA domiciled Biotechnology Company, intent on bringing human mesenchymal "MSC" and other stem cell and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces. Initially, these novel and unique products will be specifically provided to the international clinical research community including universities and physicians and will be targeted to the aesthetic and regenerative medicine markets. Using proprietary and patentable technologies, the Company is creating exclusive IP and IT inherent in our superior products. Further product development will be focused on investigation of novel stem cell-derived biopharmaceuticals designed for specific clinical conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

YECO has 7.22 million shares issued and outstanding with a float of 1,016,375 shares.

