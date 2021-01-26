Amaro Law Firm Offers 100% Virtual Consultations for Accident Victims in The Woodlands

Meeting with a top personal injury lawyer virtually is a convenient way for an accident victim to obtain legal representation immediately following an accident. The Amaro Law Firm offers this free service to any accident victims in The Woodlands.

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / After a car accident, victims often have a hard time getting to and from doctor appointments due to severe injuries and their inability to drive. But limited resources, health conditions, and a lack of transportation can also make obtaining legal representation difficult, if not almost impossible.

The Amaro Law Firm knows exactly how devastating a car accident can be and how it impacts every aspect of a person's life. The firm currently offers virtual consultations to accident victims for all of its offices, including The Woodlands. This allows accident victims who are not physically capable of driving, those who do not have access to transportation and are avoiding public places for health reasons to meet with top personal injury lawyers from the comfort of their home during a time they need it the most.

Why Legal Representation is Crucial Following an Accident

Immediately following an accident, victims must focus on their recovery. This often involves making it to countless doctor's appointments, therapy sessions, and visits to the pharmacy. People with severe injuries may not be able to drive, relying on friends and family to get them to and from appointments. Making it to every appointment and closely following a physician's treatment plan not only helps the victim to recover faster but can also be crucial to the outcome of a case. A lawyer will use this medical documentation as evidence to show the severity of their client's injuries.

How the Lawyers at the Amaro Law Firm Can Help

During this time, it's also crucial for an accident victim to seek legal guidance. Insurance companies are quick to contact accident victims to learn about the details of the accident. Their goal is to get the victim to say something that may harm their claim. They will also pressure a victim to settle quickly, offering a lowball settlement, knowing that the victim is out of work and in desperate need of cash. Typically, an insurance company will offer a settlement without knowing the extent of the accident victim's injuries.

The experienced attorneys at the Amaro Law Firm will take over all communication with insurance companies and the defendant's attorney to protect their client. They will also use strong negotiating tactics to force an insurance company to pay a just settlement.

A Law Firm that Works for their Clients

The attorneys at the Amaro Law Firm have decades of experience battling insurance companies in and out of court and know exactly what strategies to use to receive a just settlement. They also know how challenging it can be for accident victims to get out of bed and travel to and from meetings with their legal team. They also want to ensure that a client is not missing out on medical treatment to meet with their attorneys. By offering virtual consultations and meetings, clients will now be able to seek the medical treatment they need without having to race across town to make it in time for a meeting with their attorneys.

Legal Representation from the Comfort of Your Home

Seeking legal representation immediately following an accident can be crucial. Evidence can fade quickly. The personal injury lawyers at the Amaro Law Firm know the importance of investigating an accident as soon as possible to gather evidence and help build a case.

Accident victims in The Woodlands can meet with an attorney at the Amaro Law Firm, online, via video conferencing software. This can save their clients time, money, stress, and discomfort. This level of service allows potential clients to meet with the attorneys at the firm, from the comfort of their home, and have their case reviewed by some of the leading attorneys in the state.

Contact the Amaro Law Firm

Meeting with a top personal injury lawyer virtually is a convenient way for an accident victim to obtain legal representation immediately following an accident. The Amaro Law Firm Injury & Accident Lawyers offers this free service to any accident victims in The Woodlands. To learn more about virtual meetings or to schedule a consultation, contact the Amaro Law Firm today.

