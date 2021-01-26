Virtual presentations and discussions from Burton Snowboards, Missguided, Holland Barrett and Amazon Shipping are on the agenda at The Delivery Conference in February

Metapack, the global leader in eCommerce delivery technology, today announced that it will virtually host leading retailers, brands and carriers at the world's foremost eCommerce delivery event, The Delivery Conference (TDC) on February 2-3, 2021.

Now in its 12th year, TDC 2021 is free to attend as it brings a roster of high caliber speakers and powerful industry insights. This year's agenda has been carefully created to help the industry understand the pandemic-led events of 2020, the exponential growth of eCommerce, changing consumer expectations and the future of retail as we move forward into 2021 and beyond.

"2020 has not only been a year of unexpected challenges but it has also been a year filled with immense opportunity," said Bruce Fair, CRO at Metapack. "TDC has long been a key event within eCommerce and delivery for over a decade and we're once again looking forward to an action-packed agenda with brilliant speakers, thought-provoking panels and presentations from across the industry. We'll be looking back at what has been an extraordinary year and peak, but more importantly we'll be looking ahead together at how to tackle the different challenges, new trends and rising expectations that await us," finished Fair.

Opening Address and Industry Keynotes:

The conference will open with an address from Bruce Fair, CRO at Metapack. The keynote speakers at TDC 2021 include:

Richard Lim, CEO, Retail Economics on 'the next big challenges for pandemic-era retail and beyond'

Ines van Gennip, UK Country Lead, Amazon Shipping on the 'fulfillment experience of the future'

Additional Featured Speakers:

A roster of international speakers across the eCommerce industry will partake to deliver presentations, panels and fireside chats. These include:

Brian McAllister, Global DTC Operations Manager Burton Snowboards

Paz Khorana, Head of Multichannel Operations Holland Barrett

Gary Grant, Founder and Executive Chairman The Entertainer

Karl Harwood, Head of Distribution Supply Chain Missguided

Jo Causon, CEO Institute of Customer Service

Martyn Oakley, Customer Operations Director Laithwaite's Wine

Sarah Taylor-Jones, Head of Marketing Hermes

Kent Allen, Co-founder GELF

Jon Nicholson, Sales Director Royal Mail Parcels

Gilles Ferrandez, Commercial Sales Director An Post Commerce

How to register:

Registration is completely free. To find out more about TDC 2021 and to register, please visit: https://www.thedeliveryconference.com/register/

