IHS Markit is predicting the world will add 30% more solar capacity this year.There were conflicting messages on the subject of solar costs in a list of predictions for 2021 issued by London-based market research company IHS Markit. The business predicted the period to the end of March would see rising module prices as the result of production costs coming in 10-15% higher. However, a return to price reductions in the second half of the year would drive another record period for the renewable energy technology, with IHS Markit predicting a 30% rise on the volume of solar project capacity added, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...