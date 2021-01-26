Floresti Communal Services to Take Advantage of Itron's Water Operations Management Solution, Fixed Network and Meters to Improve Operational Efficiency and Conserve Water

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, signed a contract with Floresti Communal Services in Moldova in Eastern Europe to deploy its Water Operations Management (WOM) solution, wide-area low-power network, and residential and commercial industrial (C&I) water meters to improve operational efficiency and help conserve water in Moldova. The utility will take advantage of the solution to improve operational visibility, pressure management, data analysis and meter data management.

By taking advantage of Itron's water meters equipped with Everblu Cyble Enhanced modules for fixed network data collection, Floresti Communal Services will be able to streamline meter reading and gather hourly water consumption data. The utility will also be able to reduce real and apparent water loss with access to water intelligence and tampering alarms. With Itron's WOM solution the utility will be able to manage, maintain and extend its water infrastructure and reduce non-revenue water (NRW) loss with applications such as Operational Visibility, Leak Management and Advanced Pressure Management.

"Our mission is to ensure quality water delivery to all of our customers, and we are committed to modernizing and maintaining our operations," said Eugeniu Barbalat, director at Floresti Communal Services. "By implementing Itron's technology, we will be able to improve operational efficiency while reducing NRW loss."

"At Itron, we are focused on delivering measurable results and value-based outcomes to address and reduce water loss, and we look forward to collaborating with Floresti Communal Services," said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. "With our water solutions, the utility will be equipped to protect its water supply by closely monitoring its system and accurately measuring consumption to conserve its precious water resources."

