New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2021) - GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTEH) ("GenTech" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the high-end Premium Coffee and Functional Foods marketplaces, is excited to announce that its SINFIT Nutrition brand ("SINFIT") www.sinfitnutrition.com has already booked multiple new significant international purchase orders and a material domestic co-marketing agreement to begin 2021 as growth picks up for the emerging sports nutrition brand.





SINFIT CEO, Leonard K. Armenta Jr, commented, "Things are really starting to happen for SINFIT. We were the main sponsor of the Mr. Olympia Wheelchair division at the Mr. Olympia event late last year, and a key venue sponsor of the whole event. That was a tremendous gamble, and it has started to pay off in a big way. We have been incredibly busy since that time, and new relationships have materialized as a result of the spike in interest in SINFIT products that came in the wake of the event. Now, Netflix is poised to release a documentary on the event, and SINFIT alongside our industry influencer, Johnny Quinn, who finished as a top-5 contestant, appear in that showcase, and we're extremely excited about that."

Recent orders 720 cases of SINFIT products paid for by and being delivered to Whey King Supplements ("Whey King"), based in the Philippines with 17 major locations across the country, and 1,152 cases of SINFIT products paid for by and being delivered to Goodlife, based in Costa Rica, serving Costa Rican fitness enthusiasts at 22 prime locations throughout the country.

In both arrangements, the Company believes the orders represent initial orders in a newly established and ongoing supply relationship.

In addition, the Company has launched an exclusive co-marketing strategy with WheelPay, a provider of affordable, powerful, and intuitive payment solutions for MicroGyms, targeting Cross Fit gyms throughout the US domestic fitness market.

Armenta added, "We have seen exciting follow-through momentum so far this year as our branding and distribution positioning within the sports nutrition space continues to establish strong traction. These new relationships represent an opportunity to further nail down our international footprint while we target new opportunities to expand the SINFIT brand here in the US."

GenTech Holdings, Inc. CEO, David Lovatt, added also that "the SINFIT team continue to deliver and, at a time when we cancelled a recently filed reverse split of the stock, their continued success comes with perfect timing."

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The Company launched a high-end Coffee Subscription service in early 2020 called Secret Javas and has recently closed on its acquisition of Sinfit Nutrition, which offers a range of high-end Functional Foods.

