Deluxe Massage, a Company that Offers Mobile Massage in London, is Officially Launched

Deluxe Massage Provides On Demand Massage Services 24 Hours a Day

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / The founders of Deluxe Massage, a company that offers mobile massage London residents can hire 24 hours a day, are pleased to announce their official launch.

To book a luxurious and relaxing massage appointment with Deluxe Mobile Massage in London, please visit www.deluxemassagelondon.co.uk/book.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders understand that after a long and stressful day at work or school, nothing feels better than a relaxing massage. The same is true for people who worked out a little too hard at the gym and have sore muscles.

They also realize that people do not want to wait until a traditional massage company has an opening, which in some cases can take days or weeks.

This inspired them to launch the new Deluxe Massage London company and provide professional and luxurious massages-often with less than 60 minutes notice.

For stressed out people with pulled muscles who are looking for a deluxe mobile massage London based Deluxe Massage is already attracting an enthusiastic and grateful clientele. The 24 hour a day, on demand massage service currently employs seven masseuses, which will grow to a larger team over time.

"Here at Deluxe Massage our masseuses understand the importance of customer service, they are friendly, polite and always smiling," the spokesperson noted, adding that their masseuses know that each client is different and go out of their way to ensure that everybody has the best experience possible by adapting the massage to what each person likes and what they instruct them to do.

"If you have any particular areas you'd like them to focus on or any other requests they will always listen with an open mind. Our aim is to provide a service that is warm and personal and leaves you smiling."

For people who prefer to book their massages well in advance, they also have that option at Deluxe Massage. The company's user-friendly website is easy to navigate and clients may also request a specific massage therapist if they would like.

About Deluxe Massage:

Deluxe Massage is a new, on demand mobile relaxation massage service based in London. They offer relaxing massages both in their clients' homes or hotel rooms with as little as an hour's notice. Their services are also available 24 hours a day. For more information, please visit www.deluxemassagelondon.co.uk.

Contact:

Melanie

info@deluxemassagelondon.co.uk

+447592190189

SOURCE: Deluxe Massage

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625957/Deluxe-Massage-a-Company-that-Offers-Mobile-Massage-in-London-is-Officially-Launched