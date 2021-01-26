NonStop Watches Announces its New Line of Automatic Watches

The Stylish New Automatic Mechanical Watch Winds Itself as the Wearer Moves Around

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / NonStop Watches are pleased to announce the launch of their new line of automatic watches that are both attractive and innovative. The new automatic mechanical watches were designed in Los Angeles, California by renowned watch designer Mauricio Pier of Pier & Lev Tourbillon watches.

NonStop spent years refining the design and seeking the best components available, to create these new and unique watches that compare favorably to watches many times the cost of a NonStop Watch.

To learn more about the new premium automatic watch collection from NonStop Watches, please visit https://nonstopwatches.com/shop/

As a company spokesperson noted, the new designer watches are self-winding using the natural motion of the wearer. When the NonStop watch wearer is out for a walk, lifts his hand, picks something up or even scratches an itch on his back, it will cause a rotor to move in the automatic watch and winds the mainspring, which is what powers the watch.

This means that NonStop watches do not require batteries or to be manually wound, and if for some reason the mainspring unwinds and stops the watch, all the wearer has to do is give the watch a gentle shake to restart it. It has a simple three-position crown to allow easy adjustment of time and date and is delivered with an Italian leather strap with a Tang buckle. Included in the box is a second high quality Silicon rubber strap. Both straps have quick release levers to allow rapid strap replacement.

Even though the NonStop Watches were launched only recently, selling out very quickly on Kickstarter, they are already creating a positive buzz with customers who not only appreciate the automatic watch movement but also the design of NonStop Watches

The classic analog dial NonStop automatic watch is a substantial at 47mm across for the Cushion shape and 46mm for the Circle, with unique titanium and Stainless Steel sandwich construction that makes the watch light, comfortable and strong.

"The glass covering the dial is sapphire crystal with excellent scratch resistance and strength," the spokesperson noted, adding that the automatic watches also offer dust and water resistance to 50 meters.

Customers may choose from six different variations in each of the Cushion and Circle Collections, including one with a black case, black dial, white numbers and hands and a red second hand. Each watch comes with a two-year warranty against manufacturing defect and will arrive in a beautiful wood and aluminum box with a warranty card and extra rubber strap for when a wearer wants to use the watch in water.

About NonStop Watches:

NonStop Watches offers its watches directly from its website, cutting out middlemen, wholesalers and retailers and passing the savings directly to their customers. NonStop Watches continues to innovate and will release new collections twice a year at least, with special editions such as a very limited run of Tourbillon movement models, as well as specialty models such as Diver's watches. For more information, please visit https://www.nonstopwatches.com

