Mister Quik Home Services Announces Plans to Hire Additional Technicians Through Their In-House Quik University

The Owner of Mister Quik Home Services and His Team are Preparing for What They Anticipate to Be a Busy and Successful Year

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / Brad Huff, Owner of Mister Quik Home Services is pleased to announce that he is planning on hiring a number of new technicians through his in-house Quik University program.

As Huff noted, he and his team are anticipating a very busy and successful 2021. Because he has found that finding skilled technicians can be challenging, he was inspired to create and launch an in-house, paid apprenticeship training program called Quik University.

The program features working HVAC units that allow new technicians to get hands-on training, as well as college level curriculum to teach the basics of heating, cooling and electrical systems.

"One of our business goals this year is to hire and complete three additional in-house apprenticeship classes to continue investing in our growing team," Huff noted.

As he looks ahead and prepares for a busy year, Huff said he has also reminisced quite a bit about the humble start to his company and how much it has grown over the last two decades.

In June of 2000, Huff and a long-time friend who had once owned his own electrical contracting business decided to start their own company. They focused primarily on wiring new homes and doing a small amount of commercial work.

In 2006 the pair decided to focus on offering residential electrical services in existing homes and working directly with the homeowners.

"When we first entered the residential service industry, our business name was Indy Connection Electrical Contractors, but in my new role, I found myself answering phone calls from potential clients throughout the day and most of them typically opened with the same question: 'How soon can you be here?'" Huff said, adding that this common inquiry inspired a change to the company name, so they rebranded the company as "Mister Quik Electric" in 2006.

"We grew rapidly in this new industry and decided we wanted to expand into the Heating, Cooling and Plumbing markets as well. In June of 2008 we did our first acquisition and purchased a company that had been in these industries for 50-years. Now having Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical all under one roof, we rebranded again with the name that we still have, Mister Quik Home Services."

In addition to growing their team of technicians, Huff said he has another goal for 2021: increasing the number of customers who sign up for the company's home maintenance program by 20 percent.

Called the SHAPE Plan, the program currently has over 5,000 members. For $199 a year, customers who enroll in the program will receive a Furnace Tune up, AC Tune-up, Water Heater Flush and Fill, and discounts for all departments on service fees, repairs, replacements, and more.

Huff said he and everyone at Mister Quik Home Services are looking forward to a busy year, and continuing to offer their valued customers the outstanding level of service the company is known for.

"In 2021, we would like to improve the lives or our team members, customers, and those in our community by listening and looking for opportunities to serve, and by acting on them intentionally," Huff said.

