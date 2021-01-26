Gigabit speed onboard Wi-Fi will be delivered to HyperloopTT capsules, allowing for concurrent streaming of 10,000 songs or 200 HD films

Icomera, a subsidiary of ENGIE Solutions, is the world's leading provider of wireless Internet connectivity for public transport

Icomera will also supply HyperloopTT with critical systems communication abilities

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) announced today an agreement with leading public transportation Internet connectivity provider, Icomera. Under the agreement, Icomera will be HyperloopTT's official digital partner, equipment supplier, and systems integrator for its wireless capsule-to-ground communications.

As passengers travel at airplane speeds on the ground, Icomera's industry-leading connectivity platform will enable Internet connectivity for passengers who wish to be productive or entertained while they travel, as well as providing critical and secure communications functions, such as interfacing with embedded capsule sensors.

HyperloopTT engineers will work alongside Icomera to deploy Icomera's cutting-edge TraXside solution. Icomera TraXside is a radio and fiber network with dedicated antennas placed at intervals along the HyperloopTT system. Icomera hardware in HyperloopTT capsules will deliver gigabit bandwidth to each capsule, equivalent to passengers streaming over 10,000 songs or 200 HD films concurrently. Phase 1 of Icomera TraXside testing for Hyperloop transport is set to take place in Toulouse, France, in Q1-Q2 2021.

Andres De Leon, HyperloopTT's CEO, said: "High-speed wireless communications are an absolute must for today's transportation, and Icomera is the perfect partner to bring the fastest broadband speeds to the fastest transportation system."

Magnus Friberg, Icomera's CEO, said: "Icomera is pleased to become a Digital Partner to HyperloopTT and to work with other leaders in their fields to demonstrate the feasibility of this exciting new mode of high-speed transport. When used in conjunction with other sustainable means of transportation, Icomera foresees Hyperloop technology contributing to a much cleaner, safer, and more connected future."

According to Wilfred Petrie, Executive Vice-President of ENGIE, in charge of ENGIE Solutions, "This innovative project provides an important step in our mission to reinvent global living and working standards. There is great potential for Hyperloop to provide an additional low-carbon method for long-distance passenger transport in the future."

This announcement was preceded in December by three announcements from HyperloopTT including agreements with Ferrovial, Hitachi Rail, and Altran part of Capgemini.

About Icomera

Icomera is the world's leading provider of wireless Internet connectivity for public transport and is committed to promoting green mobility. Serving millions of Wi-Fi users worldwide, our award-winning technology makes public transport a better, safer, more attractive option for passengers, supporting our mission to help contribute to a reduction in carbon emissions of 3.5 million metric tons by 2022. A wholly-owned subsidiary of ENGIE Solutions, Icomera is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, with main offices in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the United States, and Canada.

Find out more at icomera.com

About ENGIE Solutions

ENGIE Solutions supports towns, industries, and companies in the tertiary sector, providing them with solutions to the challenges posed by the energy transition in the form of turnkey and bespoke packages.

ENGIE Solutions' experts apply all their expertise in pursuit of three aims: optimizing the use of energy and resources, greening energies, and reinventing living and working environments.

ENGIE Solutions guarantees its clients a single point of contact and a combination of complementary offerings that go beyond energy. The company is committed to achieving results and its 50,000 employees which operate throughout France (900 sites) have expertise in an extremely diverse number of areas, ranging from the design and operation of infrastructure services, to funding, installation and maintenance.

ENGIE Solutions is part of the ENGIE Group, one of the world's leading low-carbon energy and services groups whose aim is to become the leader in the zero-carbon transition.

Turnover: €10 billion.

To find out more, visit https://www.engie-solutions.com/en

About HyperloopTT

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) is an innovative transportation and technology company focused on realizing the hyperloop, a system that moves people and goods safely, efficiently and sustainably by bringing airplane speeds to the ground. Through the use of unique, patented technology and an advanced collaborative business model, HyperloopTT is creating the first new form of transportation in over a century.

HyperloopTT's European Research and Development Center in Toulouse, France, the aerospace capital of Europe, is home to the world's first and only full-scale test system. In 2019, HyperloopTT released the first comprehensive feasibility study analyzing a hyperloop system, which found that the system is economically and technically feasible and will generate a profit without requiring government subsidies.

Founded in 2013, HyperloopTT is a global team of more than 800 engineers, creatives and technologists in 52 multidisciplinary teams, with 50 corporate and university partners. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and Toulouse, France, HyperloopTT has offices in North and South America, the Middle East and Europe.

HyperloopTT is led by Dirk Ahlborn (Founder and Chairman), Andres de Leon (CEO) and a senior management team of experienced professionals.

