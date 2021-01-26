Ivanti Neurons helps manage and secure healthcare IoT Devices, and integrates with MobileIron Cloud, as Ivanti continues to deliver on its mission to self-heal and self-secure devices, and self-service end users, in the everywhere enterprise

Ivanti, the automation platform that helps make every IT connection smarter and more secure, today announced the release of Ivanti Neurons for Healthcare, which enhances visibility into medical IoT devices and enables security teams to proactively detect and remediate vulnerabilities. Ivanti Neurons also now integrates with MobileIron Cloud, providing a single pane of glass for enterprises to self-heal and self-secure devices, and self-service end users. And with a new application service mapping add-on for Ivanti Neurons for Discovery, IT teams can profile and mitigate risks associated with changes and achieve faster recovery from unexpected downtime.

"I'm excited for our customers to take advantage of these latest innovations," said Nayaki Nayyar, executive vice president and chief product officer at Ivanti. "Healthcare organizations can now benefit from real-time intelligence into the health, security, and performance of medical IoT devices, including PACS servers, X-ray machines, CT scanners and ultrasound machines. This is critical, as there has been an explosive growth of both medical IoT devices and cybersecurity threats in the healthcare ecosystem. With Ivanti Neurons, healthcare organizations can ensure that their assets, including laptops, computers and medical IoT devices, are discovered, managed, secured and serviced. This, in turn, results in a seamless, secure and personalized experience for clinicians, caregivers, and patients."

Ivanti Neurons for Healthcare provides complete visibility into medical endpoints, IoT devices and data by discovering and intelligently profiling devices, assessing risks, reporting threats, and reconciling device information across data sources. IT teams can raise performance, security, and compliance across their IT estates with an experience so seamless it's virtually unnoticed by clinicians, nurses, or hospital staff.

"I'm proud that we are continuing to innovate and deliver on our mission of providing comprehensive end-to-end coverage across all devices in the everywhere enterprise," continued Nayyar. "In addition to expanding visibility into medical IoT devices and improving overall security posture for healthcare organizations, we are making it easier for MobileIron Cloud customers to discover devices that their remote employees are using to work from anywhere and deliver consumer-grade experiences. Looking ahead, we will continue to accelerate our innovation at the intersection of unified endpoint management, security, and enterprise service management."

MobileIron Cloud customers can now connect with Ivanti Neurons to discover, manage and secure devices in their estates and easily initiate automated actions like lock, wipe, or reset a device without switching consoles. Ivanti Neurons augments IT teams with automation bots that detect and resolve security vulnerabilities while improving accuracy and speed.

Customers can also now purchase a new add-on for Ivanti Neurons for Discovery for automated application service mapping to help IT teams identify root causes of incidents and quickly restore service availability. Service mapping provides dynamic visual depictions of the relationships between IT infrastructure, application dependencies, business services and ITSM processes. This can help IT teams easily identify stakeholders and understand the potential risks when planning infrastructure changes, including seemingly minor configuration changes that have been known to have dire consequences.

Ivanti Neurons for Healthcare, Ivanti Neurons to MobileIron Cloud Integration, and the optional application service mapping add-on for Ivanti Neurons for Discovery are now available. To learn more, check out the Ivanti Neurons product page.

