Epicor Software Corporation Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Austin, Texas, Jan. 26, 2021to promote business growth, today announced the hiring of a new Chief Financial Officer, Samuel Monti. In his new role, Monti is responsible for the leadership and management of all aspects of Epicor's financial organization, including accounting, tax, treasury, financial reporting, and analysis.

"Given Sam's impressive track record, we know he is the best addition to our team to further accelerate growth and results on a global scale," said Epicor CEO, Steve Murphy. "As a seasoned CFO, Sam has experience successfully leading and closing complex acquisitions and company transactions, as well as deep operational finance leadership expertise. We are thrilled to welcome him aboard."

Monti brings close to three decades of public and private equity experience. He spent the first twenty years of his career with two Fortune 500 companies in executive leadership roles ranging from international finance to software division CFO. In his most recent role as CFO at Khoros, a customer engagement software company, Monti was charged with leading the key financial divisions of the company such as banking, M&A, FP&A, accounting, and business system operations.

Notable transactions led by Monti include the sale of Mitratech to TA Associates for >$300M, the sale of Mitratech to Hg Capital, and the merger of Spredfast and Lithium Technologies.

"I am incredibly excited to join Epicor and its talented leadership team," said Monti. "As a highly regarded enterprise software company, Epicor is seeing significant growth. I look forward to continuing to build on the momentum created and adding value to the organization for both employees as well as current and future customers."

Monti holds an MBA from The Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University and a degree in accounting from Miami University.

About Epicor Software Corporation

