Turnkey Capital Inc.: Turnkey Capital Closes Acquisition of Affordable Solar Solutions

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / Turnkey Capital Inc. (OTCQB:TKCI) is pleased to announce that is has closed its acquisition of Affordable Solar Solutions, a solar photovoltaic (PV) design and installation company.

The acquisition, which launches Turnkey into the renewable energy market, is key to the company's strategy to acquire and accelerate business growth of undervalued assets. With solar being the fastest growing energy source in the world and the heightened importance on renewable energy sources with our nation's new administration, Turnkey will leverage its existing resources and extensive business development expertise to expand Affordable Solar's market reach and accelerate revenue generation.

"We are pleased to partner with Turnkey to grow our solar business nationwide. With their focus on growth and ours on execution, we believe it is the right formula for success," stated Christopher Barnhardt, President of Affordable Solar Solutions, Inc.

"We welcome Affordable Solar Solutions. Together we will grow a renewable energy solution that is scalable and provides consumers with the best solution to lower energy costs while helping to reduce their carbon footprint," stated Alan Tucker, President of Turnkey Capital, Inc.

With the closing of the acquisition, Affordable Solar Solutions becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Turnkey.

About Turnkey Capital, Inc.

Turnkey Capital Inc. (TKCI) is a business growth accelerator focused on under-valued assets. By providing capital for growth, strategic operational and management resources, financial infrastructure, and long-term corporate support, TurnKey becomes the key ingredient to maximize the potential of its acquired assets. Turnkey's extensive management team of seasoned corporate and financial executives bring their considerable resources to work on behalf of proven development-stage companies that have demonstrated strong potential and create opportunities for both the company and its shareholders to benefit from more rapid growth.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain, or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes

no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

