MediXall Group, Inc.: MediXall Group Launches Nationwide Marketing Campaign for Health Karma

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), a healthcare technology company, announced today the kick-off of a nationwide marketing campaign for Health Karma, a consumer technology platform for health and wellness. Health Karma was recently launched into the market and provides both insured and uninsured healthcare consumers with a comprehensive platform to understand and manage their healthcare needs.

Health Karma has developed a multi-faceted marketing strategy to facilitate member growth through two primary channels. The company will acquire members utilizing direct to consumer campaigns as well as employer campaigns which will offer Health Karma and associated products and services as part of their employee benefits packages.

The company's aggressive marketing plan focuses on building brand awareness followed by performance marketing geared toward user customer acquisition, activation, and engagement. Direct to consumer campaigns will include traditional marketing and digital marketing components. Channel partners will play a key role to build brand awareness and consumer trust. The company also plans to release educational and thought leadership content through its platform and other media channels to highlight the value of its product offering. Health Karma initiatives are being planned with media outlets, event venues, local businesses, and social media influencers to increase brand awareness.

As the company prepares to launch its employer focused Health Karma product, the marketing strategy includes account-based marketing, business development initiatives and client service teams focused on customer acquisition, employee enrollment and member engagement.

"We are excited to kick-off our nationwide marketing campaign. Our goal is to rapidly accelerate user acquisition and adoption of Health Karma to create a robust and engaged user base. Through multiple touchpoints and frequent interactions that are of consistent quality, we can build strong trust with our users and facilitate Health Karma becoming the single place to turn for users to manage their health and wellness," stated Michael Swartz, President of MediXall Group, Inc.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall Group is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call 954-908-3481.

About Health Karma, Inc.

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.gethealthkarma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

