PatientsLikeMe LLC: PatientsLikeMe Partners With Takeda to Empower Patients and Elevate Patient Voice to the Level of Evidence

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / The world's largest integrated community, health management, and real-world data platform PatientsLikeMe announced today it is partnering with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda"). PatientsLikeMe announces a strategic partnership to optimize technology to enhance understanding of the patient experience and improve patients' ability to partner effectively with their healthcare teams. PatientsLikeMe and Takeda will enhance the digital platform and gather insights on the patient experience and unmet needs, with an initial focus on Rare Diseases, Immunology, Neuroscience/Mental Health and Gastroenterology.

The partnership seeks to enhance understanding of patients' treatment goals and optimize patient engagement. The information obtained through the partnership will inform the development of digital shared decision making and educational tools that will enhance patient engagement in treatment decisions and disease management. Through this, Takeda and PLM aspire to improve outcomes and quality of life across multiple disease areas.

Given the current environment, patients are struggling to navigate the complex healthcare system and it has never been more important to engage with patients to develop a better understanding of the patient experience and reimagine how to improve care. PatientsLikeMe will also work with Takeda in improving shared decision making between patients and healthcare providers through research focused on patient-centric approaches such as goal attainment to help patients and healthcare providers align on what matters most to the patient in their care journey, better understand patient preferences and support optimal healthcare decisions.

"Understanding and sharing experiences has never been more important than right now - in the middle of a global pandemic and when there is acceleration of the trends in consumer digital health and patient engagement in care and research. PatientsLikeMe is excited to partner with Takeda to empower patients by listening carefully to their needs, helping them learn from the lived experiences of people like them, and being active participants in their care journey," said Kate Burke, M.D., MHA, Vice President and Senior Medical Adviser, PatientsLikeMe.

"The partnership hopes to gather important patient perspectives through real-world, real-time evidence to help us better understand the needs of patients and caregivers, evaluate innovative digital health care solutions to enhance care and improve outcomes for patients," said Tom Koutsavlis, M.D., MSc, FRCPC, MBA, Head, U.S. Medical, Takeda.

About PatientsLikeMe

PatientsLikeMe is the world's largest integrated community, health management, and real-world data platform. On PatientsLikeMe, members can put their disease experiences in context and find answers to their questions. They can easily connect directly with members who have the same conditions, are experiencing the same symptoms, or have used similar treatments. Data generated by members themselves are systemically collected and quantified while also providing an environment for peer support and learning. The site enables members to monitor symptoms of their condition(s), share their disease experiences and treatment outcomes, and learn how to improve their care through peer-to-peer interactions. These data capture the complex temporality and competing influences of different lifestyle choices, socio-demographics, conditions, and treatments on a person's health. Everything members share empowers the community with personal agency, establishing PatientsLikeMe as a clinically robust resource with demonstrated impact, including more than 100 studies in peer-reviewed medical and scientific journals. To learn more about PatientsLikeMe, visit www.patientslikeme.com.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetic and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

