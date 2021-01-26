Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.: Membership in Sparta's Municipal Finance Program Tops 100

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTC PINK:SRCOD) ("Sparta" or "the Company") announces that the Village of Nassau, NY, the Town of Vanceboro, NC, and the Town of Hookerton, NC have joined its Municipal Finance Program, bringing its total membership to 101. The program allows local governments to trim budget costs without cutting services by providing financing for everything from a few radios to an entire fleet of vehicles.

The National League of Cities estimates that nine out of ten cities will be less able to meet their needs in 2021 than in 2020. This is largely due to the pandemic's two-pronged assault on the economy: the dramatic increase in public health costs and the substantial decrease in property and income tax revenue.

Sparta's Municipal Finance Program helps struggling municipalities, large and small, by providing affordable financing for vehicles as well as a wide variety of other essential equipment for police, fire, EMS, public transportation, and public works departments. Sparta is uniquely positioned to provide these services because its Municipal Financing Division has not been adversely affected by the pandemic.

Anthony Havens, Sparta's CEO, says "The addition of these new subscribers to our program further establishes Sparta as an indispensable resource to municipalities across the country." Havens continues, "As more local governments become challenged financially, Sparta's Municipal Finance Division, which provides leasing options and traditional financing, stands ready to help meet their infrastructure needs."

