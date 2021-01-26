Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2021) - Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU) ("Thesis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated December 7, 2020, were approved unanimously with 100% of the votes cast in favour of all matters put forth at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") held on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

The Company would like to thank its shareholders for their continued support and participation in the Meeting.

Appointment of New President & CEO

Thesis is also pleased to announce that Ewan Webster Ph.D., P.Geo. has been appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director to lead the Company's growth and expansion of its Ranch Gold Project. Dr. Webster's appointment expands the Company's Board of Directors to five.

Ewan holds a First-Class Honours degree (B.Sc.) in geology from the University of Glasgow, Scotland, a Geoscience B.C funded Ph.D., from the University of Calgary, and is a registered professional geoscientist in British Columbia (P.Geo.). Ewan has worked as an exploration geologist for a number of public companies in North and South America, on a variety of different deposit types. Ewan holds the position of senior geologist for the Metals Group of companies and has been instrumental in the advancement of Benchmark Metals Lawyers gold and silver project, adjacent to Thesis Gold's Ranch project. His experience and knowledge in the Toodoggone region of British Columbia will be tremendously valuable as we advance our district scale Ranch gold project.

Thesis Gold would like to thank Roy Bonnell for his tenure and dedication as CEO and will continue to seek his valuable counsel as a remaining board member.

Grant of Restricted Stock Units

The Company has granted 1,400,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to various directors, officers and consultants under the Company's RSU plan. The RSUs are payable in common shares of Thesis and will be vested in four equal installments of 350,000 over eighteen months.

About Thesis Gold

Thesis Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the resource potential of the 17,832-hectare Ranch Gold Project located in the "Golden Horseshoe" area of northern British Columbia, approximately 300 km north of Smithers, B.C. For further details about the Ranch Gold Project, please refer to the Company's website or current geological Technical Report dated September 18, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Thesis Gold Inc.

"Roy Bonnell"

Roy Bonnell

President, CEO and Director

For further information:

Nick Stajduhar

Director

Telephone: 780-701-3216

Email: nicks@thesisgold.com

