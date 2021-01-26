Quantzig, one of the world's leading data analytics and advisory firms, announces the launch of its redefined portfolio of analytics solutions for transportation and logistics companies. Continuous analytics and data visualization engagements with leading transportation and logistics service providers have helped Quantzig gain deep domain expertise and industry knowledge. Using these insights, Quantzig has developed a new portfolio of solutions to tackle new business challenges in this sector.

Quantzig's proprietary platforms, advanced analytics methodologies, and integrated technology solutions have helped transportation and logistics companies find solutions to their most pressing problems. According to Quantzig's data analytics expert, "The focus of our analytics solutions is not only to help transportation and logistics companies leverage data to achieve their financial goals, but we also extend our capabilities across segments, including supply chain, customer acquisition, and sales."

With businesses getting accustomed to the new normal, it is now crucial for businesses to reconsider their strategies and find new pathways to drive value in an ever-evolving environment. In such a scenario, it is crucial for transportation and logistics companies to leverage data-driven insights to improve profitability and enhance customer experiences.

Our analytics experts are equipped with the necessary skills and expertise to help our clients analyze data efficiently. We work hand-in-hand with our clients as a part of their extended team and provide digital, analytics-powered solutions that drive results from day one. Contact us if you wish to harness the real power of data to bring about significant process improvements.

Bridge Performance Gaps and Address Modern Day Transport and Logistics Challenges with Data

Changing customer needs, rapid globalization, changes in supply chain processes, and low freight rates are just the tip of the iceberg compared to a vast mountain of challenges that the logistics and transportation companies face daily. To address these challenges, today's transportation and logistics companies need data and analytics to drive insights, decisions, and growth.

By successfully leveraging data and analytics to optimize business processes, transportation and logistics companies can create more value by making better-informed business decisions concerning their strategy. Quantzig possesses the cross-functional domain expertise and industry knowledge to help transportation and logistics companies discover new opportunities using data.

We aim to help our clients harness data's real power to pioneer increasingly efficient ways to transport goods while mitigating risks and saving costs leading to satisfied customers and increased sales. Our analytics solutions for the transportation and logistics industry focuses on helping businesses in the following way:

Leveraging data and analytics to drive insights and decisions in real-time

Optimizing business processes to improve technology- and resource-usage

Reimagine digital transformation to improve customer-centricity

Enhancing the innovation journey to achieve operational excellence

About Quantzig

Quantzig is the world's foremost full-service advanced analytics and business intelligence solution provider, turning clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.

Over the past 16 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients spanning across industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, and more. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

