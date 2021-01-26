FACE YOGA: Face Yoga is Set to Become the Ultimate Home Beauty Routine

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / New hobbies are on the rise, with an increasing number of individuals staying at home. Face Yoga is one of the latest super-trends that promises a quicker, cheaper, and surgery-free solution to reverse facial aging.

Face Yoga is a practice that focuses on exercising facial muscles for up to 15 minutes a day. There are 42 individual muscles on the human face compared to only 4 in the upper arm. However, increasing stress levels and a sedentary lifestyle forces us to neglect exercising our facial muscles, leading to premature aging.

The latest trend taking the world by storm aims to get us exercising our faces for longevity, youthful appearance, and stress release. It also empowers women to skip the surgical blade and seek natural remedies for the aging skin. After all, women account for 92% of all cosmetic surgical procedures (source: American Society of Plastic Surgeons), but a new face lifting at-home routine from FaceYoga.com can change that.

Prices of beauty products are skyrocketing, and conflicting beauty routines add unnecessary complexity to women's daily lives. Face Yoga promises to be a safe harbor simplifying beauty routines and making women feel good about skipping that expensive face cream purchase.

And to top it all, research has shown that the meditative practice incorporated into Face Yoga reduces negative emotions and increases creativity and patience. With all exercises and routines designed by a certified Medical Doctor, Face Yoga can be a safer option to achieve a calmer and more youthful self.

Is Face Yoga the ultimate nemesis of the expensive surgical face-lift procedures? Thousands of customers think so.

Media contact

Company: FACE YOGA

Contact: Media Team

E-mail: support@faceyoga.com

Telephone: +1(928) 297-0352

Website: https://faceyoga.com

Facebook: https://facebook.com/faceyogacom

Instagram: https://instagram.com/faceyoga.app

SOURCE: FACE YOGA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625963/Face-Yoga-is-Set-to-Become-the-Ultimate-Home-Beauty-Routine