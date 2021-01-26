Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Channels Featured in the Launch of TCL's North American Linear Service

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) today announced that it has partnered with TCL, one of the world's best-selling electronics brands, to include all of its streaming channels in TCL's launch of a linear service on select TVs in North America. The service is scheduled to launch on February 10, 2021.

Since being introduced in North America in 2014, TCL is now the second largest TV brand in the United States. That success is largely due to their innovation, vertical integration and strong relationships with OS and content partners.

The Cinedigm channels included in this launch will be:

BAMBU - The best in Chinese cinema and TV.

The best in Chinese cinema and TV. Bloody Disgusting - The #1 horror destination featuring an assortment of celebrated cult favorites, original series, and exclusive content.

The #1 horror destination featuring an assortment of celebrated cult favorites, original series, and exclusive content. The Bob Ross Channel - Official channel dedicated to the work of iconic painter Bob Ross.

Official channel dedicated to the work of iconic painter Bob Ross. Comedy Dynamics - The tastemaker for comedy featuring standup performances by Jim Gaffigan, Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, Marc Maron and many more.

The tastemaker for comedy featuring standup performances by Jim Gaffigan, Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, Marc Maron and many more. CONtv - The destination for cult and retro film and TV series.

The destination for cult and retro film and TV series. CONtv Anime - 24x7 anime.

24x7 anime. Docurama - Award-winning true-life documentaries, films and TV series. An eclectic mix of thought-provoking entertainment.

Award-winning true-life documentaries, films and TV series. An eclectic mix of thought-provoking entertainment. Dove Channel - Family movies and iconic TV series including Heartland, Andy Griffith Show, and The Lucy Show.

Family movies and iconic TV series including Heartland, Andy Griffith Show, and The Lucy Show. MyTime Movie Network - Dedicated to the movies we love- heartstopping thrillers, date night romcoms, heartwarming holiday favorites, and original programming.

Dedicated to the movies we love- heartstopping thrillers, date night romcoms, heartwarming holiday favorites, and original programming. So…Real - British and Australian lifestyle and reality TV series, including 'Gordon Behind Bars' and 'Only Way is Essex,' from All3 Media

British and Australian lifestyle and reality TV series, including 'Gordon Behind Bars' and 'Only Way is Essex,' from All3 Media Whistle TV - Sports and lifestyle entertainment for today's fan.

"It is strategically important for us to partner with all major television manufacturers as we pave the way for our channels to be as widely available as possible," said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm's General Manager of Digital Networks. "As one of the largest manufacturers of televisions in the US by market share, we are pleased to be part of TCL's new streaming service which will bring our channels to a whole new base of television viewers."

About Cinedigm

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (https://facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com.

CONTACT:

Jill Calcaterra

Cinedigm

jcalcaterra@cinedigm.com

310-466-5135

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625882/Cinedigm-Channels-Featured-in-the-Launch-of-TCLs-North-American-Linear-Service