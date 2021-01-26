Solar-linked projects will be developed by domestic firm Augwind and will feature underground storage tanks. One of the systems will be built by French energy giant EDF and will feature a 20 MWh compressed air storage system and 5 MW solar array.A solar-plus-storage tender held by Israel attracted alternative energy-storage tech, in addition to the anticipated lithium-ion systems. Augwind, an Israeli air compressor and energy storage business, said it secured a 120 MWh slice of the storage capacity awarded and has signed a memorandum of understanding with the local unit of French energy giant ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...