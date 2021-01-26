Furthermore, Risen predicts its solar module shipments will reach 15 GW this year and Sze Tan Hung has increased her stake in solar cell and panel maker Solargiga.Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow has published provisional financial figures for fiscal year 2020. Net profit is estimated to RMB1.85-2.05 billion (US$308 million). That result would represent a 130% increase from 2019. Sungrow said the positive performance was due to increased orders during the Covid-19 crises and an improvement of its product portfolios. Module maker Risen will likely ship around 15 GW of solar products this year, ...

