Cambridge,Â Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2021) - MobiCard Inc. (OTC PINK: PTOP) is proud to announce that it has delivered its first Update to the MobiCard Mobile App in both the Google Play Store and Apple Store. These changes are mostly aesthetics, functionality, and grammar / text changes. Please go to your app store and update the app if you do not have automatic updates set on your phone.

2020 was a year like no other. Last year was the year of adding assets to the balance sheet of MobiCard. Assets such as the 2nd Utility Patent, (2) Mobile Apps, (1) Web app, (1) Master Admin portal, (1) Enterprise Organizational portal, and a new website, marketing, and new additions to the MobiCard team. 2020 was all about production of the foundation and framework set to carry MobiCard forward for years to come. Like building a house the base needs to be solid. MobiCard has now a solid platform on which to build, expand and grow exponentially.

2021 will be the year of GROWTH! MobiCard believes 2021 will be the year for the shareholders and should start to be reflected in the value of the stock price. We believe we are undervalued, and once certain key strategic objectives are accomplished, we hope the value will be represented in our stock price.

MobiCard's agenda for 2021 is equally as vast as the previous year. "We have to make sure that we are positioned to add as many users as possible and expand exponentially, which means constantly evolving our platform to meet our user's needs, while acquiring new users in mutually advantageous relationships." Stated Joshua Sodaitis Chairman and CEO.

With the expanded role of our accounting team, we continue to focus on completing our historic 2015-2017 audited financials and related SEC reports to satisfy FINRA for our dormant corporate action request to change our name and ticker symbol, and consolidate our capital stock, and then to bring our financials current on OTC and remove the stop sign to expand trading of the stock, improve our transparency, and show off our balance sheet with our assets and limited liabilities. These financial steps and others should garner a new shareholder base ready to take advantage of our new technology platform's proprietary mobile and desktop apps. MobiCard feels this would be more reflective of the new brand (MOBICARD) and our new technology platform that debuted last year.

MobiCard has future plans to file for a Reg A offering in order to raise up to $5 million dollars to be properly funded to go into an expansion phase. This will enable MobiCard to put in place a wider range for our marketing, and advertising efforts necessary to expand our user base to our goal of a million users by the end of 2021.

"My goal for the year 2021 is to land at least 1 major organizational enterprise account of at least 50 employees per month every month. For the entire year. I believe that MobiCard has just unleashed me, to be able to acquire and expand the company's user base, without hesitation, so rapidly that it will impress shareholders and be reflected in the company's stock price soon." Stated William Hernandez VP of Investor Relations and Business Development.

MobiCard also plans a redesign of the flow of the Mobile applications to make them more simplistic and user friendly. MobiCard 1.5 or 2.0 is coming! It is our intention to complete a redesign before the end of the year.

"Right now the main objective is to grow the company, and complete the financials. We hope to be well capitalized for the year 2021. In order to bring these goals to fruition; the same way we were able to complete the strategic objectives last year of getting our apps completed and into the app stores; while adding proprietary assets like patents to protect the brand. This year we will rely on shareholders to give us the ability to have the resources to complete these strategic objectives. I think we are awfully close to achieving the rest of the strategic goals I put in place when I became CEO in the end of 2018." Stated Josh Sodaitis.

"2019 was the year for development, 2021 is the year for GROWTH! Growth of both users and the stock price, at least this is the goal, "concluded Mr. Sodaitis.

About MobiCard

MobiCard has created a game changer in the networking arena thanks to its exclusive and revolutionary customizable digital business card platform. MobiCard is an all-in-one digital application for networking, lead generation analytics, and business card exchange and connects businesses with other businesses or potential customers. In a matter of seconds, business professionals can distribute, share, and view the analytics of card shares, views, and other various features that will empower users to capitalize on leads and improve their communication for fast, efficient networking. This is especially beneficial as the ability to make in-person connections diminished last year because of the pandemic. This flexible and robust application makes exchanging contact information virtually a seamless experience. There's no limit to the creativity and ingenuity this app can provide for businesses and professionals alike as it provides an innovative networking solution that'll disrupt the traditional paper business card business. Download MOBICARD in your app store or visit the website at www.freemobicard.com

