VIP-Media: Finding Success In A Pandemic: Steven Ridzyowski Has Been Able To Do The Seemingly Impossible Task Of Growing His Business Even In These Hard Times

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / Steven Ridzyowski is the expert in ecommerce and marketing. Steve was motivated, like many others in the entrepreneurial world, to get into business to find financial freedom, and he has done just that! As he explains, this is what keeps him working hard.

"What keeps me working hard every day is my freedom. Just like any other entrepreneur our freedom to do what we want when we want whether it's in life or in business. We work hard everyday to have freedom. The constant drive of never being content with yesterday's results is what keeps me moving, the willingness to always move forward regardless and do better than yesterday everyday is what sets me apart from others and what makes us real entrepreneurs!" Steven exclaims.

Despite the struggles of the pandemic, Steven has been able to continue to grow his company to new heights. This has included expanding his company into Miami to find even bigger and better opportunities there. He is incredibly excited to get the chance to work with all of the great people he has known for years after coming to Miami during the wintertime to escape from New Jersey.

"My biggest accomplishment this year was expanding our headquarters for the Ecommerce Marketing Agency to Miami, Florida. We figured as we were growing internally with the sales team and Media buying departments and with our clients we needed a new office space. Having been able to do that this year and grow all through the struggles of pandemic and difficulties working at home and training staff have been one of our biggest successes. We hope having a new headquarters in a new city will help that," Steven states.

For Steve, the choice to move to Miami was a simple decision. However, the expansion to Miami is just the tip of the iceberg for the new year and for Steven. For 2021, he has huge things planned to continue to push himself to the forefront of the ecommerce business.

"We believe that with the current shift to Miami it will help us grow as more people are moving there. Miami has been growing & developing the city's infrastructure to new heights and we want to be a part of that journey. The past 2 years we've primarily focused on Shopify. However this year in 2021, while opening the new office we are also expanding into Walmart and Amazon among some smaller ecommerce platforms. We are doing this to provide clients with the best options to get a chance at passive income as well as build up digital real estate by online ecommerce stores. If you've haven't started an online business our agency specializes in just that. We build, manage, staff, fulfill and market every one of our clients ecommerce stores. It's completely Done-for-you," Steven explains.

As a successful entrepreneur and ecommerce expert, Steven has a lot of good advice to give to people who are also looking to start their own businesses and who want to be just as successful as he is. Simply put, he pushes for people to never give up on their dreams no matter how difficult it can be. And for those interested in the ecommerce industry, his advice is to follow trends.

"Never give up. Stay focused and always give your best. You want to take on tomorrow's tasks better than yesterday as long as you continue to do that you will alway move forward. The most important thing when it comes to Ecommerce is following trends, targeting the right demographics and knowing you're metrics. If you aren't able to understand all of that you won't be able to be successful," Steven advises.

To find out more about Steven, you can follow him on Instagram here and check out his website here.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

646-736-2071

phendersonnews@gmail.com

About VIP Media Group:

VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top-class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.

SOURCE: VIP Media Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625977/Finding-Success-In-A-Pandemic-Steven-Ridzyowski-Has-Been-Able-To-Do-The-Seemingly-Impossible-Task-Of-Growing-His-Business-Even-In-These-Hard-Times