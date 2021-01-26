Notification of changes to: Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List Nasdaq Derivatives Market has decided to make changes to Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List The following changes have been made: Austrian government bonds, 10-20 years to maturity will get a value after haircut of 90% Evolution Gaming Group (EVO) stock has been added. SSAB A (SSABA) stock has been removed. The changes will come into force 2021-02-02 For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Clearing Risk Management, telephone +46 8 405 70 88, or clearing.risk@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=837170