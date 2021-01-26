American Bio Medica Corporation: ABMC Applauds President Biden's Commitment To Support US Manufacturers and Their Workers

KINDERHOOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / American Bio Medica Corporation (OTCQB:ABMC), a US-based manufacturer of accurate, cost-effective immunoassay test kits, issued a statement today regarding President Joe Biden's executive order directing the federal government to increase its purchases of goods Made in America.

Chief Executive Officer Melissa A. Waterhouse stated, "As we have stated a number of times over the past several years, it has been difficult for ABMC to compete in our industry and secure government contracts due to lower priced drug tests made outside of the United States. We are pleased that President Biden is taking steps to change that and at a minimum, level the playing field for US manufacturers; especially small businesses like ABMC. One area of particular interest for us is the administration's pledge to crack down on false advertising on "Made in America" products; this is an area that has been especially challenging for ABMC as we have continued to manufacture of our drug tests 100% in the United States while others have moved those operations entirely or partly off-shore."

Waterhouse continued, "In addition to the drug testing products we make, ABMC has the ability to manufacture tests for many medical conditions, viruses and diseases using lateral flow technology in our FDA registered and ISO certified facilities in Kinderhook, New York and Logan Township, New Jersey. We currently manufacture tests to detect respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and malaria. We have manufactured products to detect fetal amniotic rupture, HIV, Syphilis, and Tuberculosis, as well as numerous other tests. We are hopeful that this order will support our efforts, already underway, to expand our contract manufacturing business."

About American Bio Medica Corporation

American Bio Medica Corporation manufactures and markets accurate, cost-effective immunoassay test kits, primarily point of collection tests for drugs of abuse, and distributes a rapid test to detect Covid-19 antibodies, a RT-PCR test to detect Covid-19 and a rapid Covid-19 antigen test.

