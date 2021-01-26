Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Letzte große Gelegenheit bei einer ganz großen Kurswette...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C47M ISIN: NO0010582521 Ticker-Symbol: XGJ 
Tradegate
26.01.21
14:47 Uhr
19,680 Euro
-0,020
-0,10 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OBX Total Return Index
1-Jahres-Chart
GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,38019,71018:47
19,39019,54018:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING
GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA19,680-0,10 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.