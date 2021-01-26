GROUPE GORGE: Prodways Group (3D Printing subsidiary) receives a new order for a leading European orthodontic aligners manufacturer.



Prodways Group (Euronext Paris: PWG), specialist in digital design and manufacturing, subsidiary of Groupe Gorgé, announces the sale of two 3D Prodways ProMaker LD20 printers from its advanced MOVINGLight® technology to the Italian group GEO (Gruppo Europeo di Ortodonzia).

In the This client, a leader in Italian orthodontics, designs and manufactures dental trays in 3D printing.

With this new contract, the Prodways group reinforces its European leadership in this application of transparent orthodontic aligners. The Prodways group equips leading players in France, Germany, Poland, Scandinavia, now in Italy and, in total, about 30 customers in over 10 countries for this application.

The ProMaker LD20 printer from Prodways Group is the most productive machine of the MovingLight technology range.

Its material consumption can differ from 1T to 3T per year according to the intensity of use by customers. The sale of these two machines is linked to a material supply contract and will more than double GEO's capacity to support its growth.

This success reinforces the positioning of the Prodways group on the custom applications of series production issued from 3D printing and digital manufacturing.





About Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture.

The Group operates in the fields of 3D printing, drones, engineering and protection systems and employs

around 2,000 people in seven countries. The Group reported revenue of €275 million in 2019.

More information is available at www.groupe-gorge.com

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).



