Santa Monica, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2021) - Extensive research conducted by the nonprofit A-Mark Foundation found 2,763 Official Anti-Jewish Acts (OAJA) from 456 BC through the 20th century. The research is presented in a new website: OAJA.info



To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Researchers found 2,763 Official Anti-Jewish Acts from 456 BC through the 20th century

Geographically, what is now Germany had the most Official Anti-Jewish Acts throughout history, with 870 in the non-Nazi era

The highest number of Official Anti-Jewish Acts found so far outside of the Nazi era occurred from 1700-1799 (805 Acts)

Click image above to view full announcement.

OAJA.info is a project of the A-Mark Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Private Foundation established 1997 as a public service ©2021

Contacts:

Tracey DeFrancesco

tracey@amarkfoundation.org

Source: The A-Mark Foundation

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72874