Sacramento-Based Cannabis Company KOLAS Spotlights Significant Industry Achievements of 2020

While the impact of the global pandemic remains far-reaching, the cannabis industry continues to persevere - displaying a high-degree of economic influence.

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / Despite the wide-scale disruptions to the global economy, cannabis remains the fastest-growing industry in the United States. While the pandemic brought a series of unprecedented challenges, the sector successfully managed to adapt to government mandates and lockdown measures.

"Our status as an essential service has allowed us to remain open despite ongoing restrictions," stated Garib "Justin" Karapetyan, CEO of KOLAS. "We are proud to be deemed essential and will continue to support members of our local community."

Alongside the industry's newfound essential status, the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) recently passed a vote to re-classify cannabis. Following a critical review, members of the commission officially removed cannabis and cannabis resin from its strict Schedule IV list. The U.N. follows the guidance of the World Health Organization (WHO) - which cited a wide range of benefits with respect to various medical conditions. The committee further claimed that the inclusion of cannabis is not consistent with the criteria to be placed on Schedule IV.

According to Karapetyan: "This represents a significant win for our industry. Re-classifying cannabis and cannabis related-products will open the doors to new research, while making our products more accessible to the public."

Additionally, five U.S states recently agreed to legalize cannabis recreationally or medically. Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota all voted to establish recreational cannabis, whereas Mississippi voted in favor of a medical market. The purchase and allowed use will vary between each state; however, experts predict that it is only a matter of time before other states move towards legalization, New York being the most prominent in the early weeks of 2021.

Due to a wide range of measures taken in 2019 and 2020 to decriminalize cannabis, sales have inevitably increased the last twelve months. Recent reports show that cannabis consumption increased significantly amid the pandemic. Additionally, online ordering and curbside pickup ultimately helped make products more accessible despite government mandates and lockdown measures.

"While this has been a year of challenges, our company and the professionals at KOLAS look forward to the industry's continued success throughout 2021," added Karapetyan.

About KOLAS

KOLAS is an industry-leading cannabis and hemp company based out of Sacramento, California. Fueled by the ambition to educate individuals on the benefits of cannabis/hemp products, the company continues to see extensive growth due to the legalization in Canada and regions of the United States.

As one of the nation's fastest-growing industries, the professionals at KOLAS seek to remove the negative stigma associated with cannabis and cannabis-related products while also building awareness of the benefits of hemp products. Offering a wide range of educational programs through university classes, KOLAS has certified over 300 cannabis specialists and brand ambassadors to date.

