Saudia Receives Diamond Status For Flight Health Safety

Airline Receives Recognition from APEX Health Safety powered by Simpliflying

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia has been awarded the Diamond status by APEX Health Safety powered by Simpliflying for the airline's efforts in ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness and sanitization across its operations.

The APEX Diamond Status from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) is an accolade which recognizes industry leadership and stewardship in ensuring that the airline is deploying stringent measures in safety and protection from COVID-19.

Speaking about the latest award presented to SAUDIA, Chief Executive Officer Captain Ibrahim S. Koshy said: "SAUDIA places the safety of its guests and team members with highest importance and is committed to exemplary, rigorous sanitization protocols for every step of the journey.

Captain Koshy continued: "Safety is paramount. Our team is dedicated to excellence and is ready to provide SAUDIA's signature hospitable service onboard while following the coronavirus safety measures which the airline has instituted."

"SAUDIA's rise to become a 2021 APEX Five Star airline has now been further advanced by reaching the pinnacle Diamond-level of hospital-grade health safety for the wellbeing of every customer," APEX CEO Dr. Joe Leader stated.

"With APEX's 42-years serving as a global non-profit dedicated entirely to advancing airline passenger experience, SAUDIA's commitment to customer care has never shined as brightly as proven now by SimpliFlying exhaustive, scientifically-based review."

"SAUDIA has raised the bar for health safety standards in the industry by initiatives such as the brand partnership with Dettol and sanitisation of lavatories after each use. Taking such hospital-grade in ensuring health safety goes a long way in bolstering trust among travellers," said Shashank Nigam, CEO of SimpliFlying.

A few of SAUDIA's health and safety protocols include the following:

Digital boarding passes: All guests flying with SAUDIA are required to display a digital boarding pass at check in and boarding counters.

Full sterilization after every flight: SAUDIA utilizes UVC ultraviolet rays to sterilize its aircraft seats, to provide all means of safety and prevention for its guests and employees.

The new technology works by launching ultraviolet rays to sterilize cabin surfaces within ten minutes, in a fully medium-sized cabin. UVC sanitization protocols are in full effect after every flight.

Employee testing and kits: SAUDIA screens all frontline staff and cabin crew members prior to each flight.The airline's cabin crew wear full PPE kits onboard, which includes:

Disposable gloves

Face masks

Eye shield/goggle

Medical gown

Social Distancing onboard: Cabin Crew and check-in team members are mindful to maintain social distancing at all the time with other Crew Members, Ground Staff and guests.

Personal Kits: All guests flying with SAUDIA receive a Dettol hygiene kit for comfort throughout their journey.

Onboard cuisine: All food and beverages distributed onboard are sealed. Cutlery and plate ware is all disposable and is presented to passengers within a safety packet.

In recent years the airline has invested significantly in its fleet of 144 narrow and widebody aircraft and operates one of the youngest fleets in the skies, with an average aircraft age of 5 years.

The airline route network includes more than 95 destinations across four continents to all 28 domestic airports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In December 2020, SAUDIA was awarded a Five-Star ranking by APEX. The APEX Official Airline Ratings is the first airline rating program based solely on certified passenger feedback.

Notes to editors,

About Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA)

Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company is one of the Middle East's largest airlines.

SAUDIA is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO). It's been one of the 19 member airlines of the SkyTeam alliance since 2012.

SAUDIA has received many prestigious industry awards and recognitions. Most recently, it was ranked a Global Five-Star Major Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) and awarded the Diamond status by APEX Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying.

For further information on Saudi Arabian Airlines, please visit www.saudia.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427348/SAUDIA_image_1_ENGLISH.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427349/SAUDIA_image_2_ENGLISH.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427350/SAUDIA_PDF_ENGLISH.pdf