The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on January 26, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 22 jan 2021

Person obliged to notify: Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Ordinary share 0,00 10.822.115,00 Real Real Directly



Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 0,00% 0,00% 0,00% 0,00% 0,00% Voting rights 4,69% 4,69% 0,00% 0,00% 0,00%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=105276