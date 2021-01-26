The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on January 26, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 20 jan 2021

Person obliged to notify: JP Morgan Chase & Co

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Convertible bond 301.472,00 301.472,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Ordinary share 2.104.611,00 2.104.589,95 Real Real Indirectly - J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Equity Swap 38.899,00 38.899,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Call-option 50.000,00 50.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - J.P. Morgan Securities Plc Convertible bond 399.579,00 399.579,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - J.P. Morgan Securities Plc Ordinary share 2.993.936,00 2.993.906,06 Real Real Indirectly - J.P. Morgan Securities Plc Equity Swap 977.154,00 977.154,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - J.P. Morgan Securities Plc Put option 50.000,00 50.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - J.P. Morgan Securities Plc Ordinary share 22.674,00 22.673,77 Potential Potential Indirectly - J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 3,01% 0,00% 0,00% 2,21% 0,80% Voting rights 3,01% 0,00% 0,00% 2,21% 0,80%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=105274