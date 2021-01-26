The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on January 22, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 20 jan 2021

Person obliged to notify: BlackRock, Inc.

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 30.719.943,00 33.021.614,00 Real Real Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. Ordinary share 1.564.080,00 1.564.080,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. Physical Delivery Contract for difference 66.494,00 70.074,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. In Cash



Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 14,01 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 13,31 % 0,71 % Voting rights 15,01 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 14,31 % 0,71 %

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=105197