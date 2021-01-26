The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on January 23, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 19 jan 2021

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Convertible bond 570.371,00 570.371,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Swap 38.624,00 38.624,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In Cash Ordinary share 344.050,00 344.050,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 3.548,00 3.548,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Physical Delivery Contract for difference 56.697,00 56.697,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In Cash Ordinary share 44,00 44,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery Contract for difference 69.080,00 69.080,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In Cash Ordinary share 19.951,00 19.950,80 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Warrant 49.989,00 49.989,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In Cash Ordinary share 744.658,00 744.658,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 2.833,00 2.833,00 Real Real Indirectly- United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery Warrant 2.469,00 2.469,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In Cash Swap 56.374,00 56.374,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In Cash Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 2.490,00 2.490,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Hong Kong Limited Physical Delivery Swap 65.108,00 65.108,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In Cash Ordinary share 814.431,00 814.431,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. Physical Delivery

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 2,90% 0,00% 0,00% 0,37% 2,54% Voting rights 2,90% 0,00% 0,00% 0,37% 2,54%

Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares Manner of disposal 0,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International 0,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Distribution in percentages (short)

Type Directly potential Indirectly potential Capital interest 0,00 % 0,00 %

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=105193